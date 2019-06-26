LETTER: Let’s hear some of the benefits of rail tie burning

“I gave the management of the henhouse to the fox, all will be well.”

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 350 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@wltribune.com.

Editor:

The process by which Williams Lake city council endorsed Atlantic Power’s application to burn rail ties at their facility contains some serious problems.

Despite sustained public opposition to this application from individuals, groups and federations (BCTF) our city council stubbornly went ahead and OK’d Atlantic Power’s proposal.

What is distressing is that amidst all the opposition to the proposal our city council have never offered any justifiable reasons why or how this is a good move for the City of Williams Lake, its citizens, and this region.

Were they not elected and thus entrusted to look after the best interests of this city and those who live within it?

Read More: Williams Lake will be a last resort for people and investors

So let’s hear from them the benefits that allowing Atlantic Power to burn rail ties will bring to Williams Lake.

If our mayor and council say it is for jobs remember that no one in opposition to this application were looking to close AP only to prevent them from burning rail ties.

So what are the benefits?

Many valid reasons not to allow this application have been voiced so if they do have any benefits to provide they should be good and plentiful.

Read More: Environmental Appeal Board rules in favour of Atlantic Power burning rail ties

However, it appears that our elected officials don’t really have any to offer.

It would also seem that they got this idea in their heads and like headstrong, willful little children they are now living by the mantra, “it is easier to apologize than it is to ask permission.”

They haven’t or most likely can’t offer any real plausible benefits this proposal would provide but they did recently declare that their decision to OK this project was based on science.

What science?

If they mean sound, factual science how can their’s be so different than that of the countless communities that have said no to rail tie burning based on science?

Who provided the science because there is a huge difference between unbiased, fact based science that works for no one except the truth and $cience. $cience provides data that works only for the benefit of a specific, targeted outcome.

And to hear Mayor Cobb state that he trusts Atlantic Power to manage and monitor all safety measures and protocols is absolutely frightening.

That is like saying, “I gave the management of the hen house to the fox, all will be well.”

I hope he and the rest of city council are working on their apologies.

Joan McKinney

Williams Lake