LETTER: Williams Lake will be a last resort for people and investors

Congratulations city council

Editor:

When Williams Lake City Council recently endorsed a letter that allows Atlantic Power to burn rail ties as ‘a last resort’ they unwittingly, as they do most things, solved the long standing problem of our city’s brand. For years Williams Lake has struggled to find the right catch phrase to attract people and investment to this community but they absolutely nailed on it June 11 – Williams Lake, The City of Last Resort.

By allowing Atlantic Power to go ahead, and they will, with the incineration of rail ties, new investment in our city from outside will likely only come as a last resort. New professionals such as physicians and teachers, which were difficult to attract before June 11, will likely only move here as a last resort.

Young families looking for a small community to put down roots and call this place home will only do so now as a last resort and the young people who just graduated from our high schools as well as those to come in the future will only now choose to stay here as a last resort.

So congratulations city council for not having to hire an expensive out of town marketing firm at a great cost to the develop another lame idea. You managed, by several strokes of a pen, to cost this city even more, its future. Promotional t-shirts, buttons and bumper stickers will soon be available at city hall.

Oh, and when it comes to the next civic election I will not vote for any of you EVEN as a last resort!

Michael Bruce

Williams Lake

