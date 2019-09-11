Woody debris pile burning planned for Quesnel Lake area

BC Wildfire Service personnel will conduct burns near Haggens Point about one km northeast of Klinne Lake

Smoke may be visible from the southeast shore of Quesnel Lake near Haggens Point as early as Sept. 16 as BC Wildfire Service crews are planning to burn some woody debris piles there. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The BC Wildfire Service plans to burn piles of woody debris on the southern shore of Quesnel Lake near Haggens Point, about one kilometre northeast of Klinne Lake.

The pile burning could begin as early as Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, and continue periodically until Oct. 31, 2019.

This work is part of a fuel mitigation project to reduce wildfire risks as crews will remove hazardous trees, pile up woody material and burn it to reduce the amount of fuel available if a wildfire occurs in the area.

Burning will occur only on days when site and weather conditions are favourable and will allow the smoke to dissipate. BC Wildfire Service personnel will be on-site and monitoring these fires.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Cariboo Fire Centre announced the category 2 fire ban will be lifted in the region as of Friday, Sept. 13.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca.



