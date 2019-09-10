A map of the Cariboo Fire Centre jurisdiction. BC Government photo.

Category 2 open fire ban to be lifted for Cariboo fire jurisdiction

The ban will be lifted on Friday, Sept. 13

Category 2 open fires will once again be allowed throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre jurisdiction.

The ban will be lifted on Friday, Sept. 13, with a reduced risk of wildfire activity in the region, according to a government release.

The rescinding of the current Category 2 prohibition will apply to all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands unless specified otherwise. For example, in a local government bylaw.

People are asked to check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

As of noon on Sept. 13., these following activities will be allowed within the jurisdiction:

  • one to two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide;
  • the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares;
  • the use of sky lanterns;
  • the use of fireworks, including firecrackers;
  • the use of tiki torches and similar kinds of torches;
  • the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for target practice);
  • the use of burn barrels or burn cages; and the use of air curtain burners.

The Cariboo Fire Centre stretches from Loon Lake near Clinton in the south to the Cottonwood River near Quesnel in the north and from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park in the west to Wells Gray Provincial Park in the east.

Larger, Category 3 open fires will remain prohibited throughout the jurisdiction until Sept. 27, or until notified otherwise.

A map of the affected areas is available here.

