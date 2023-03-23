Williams Lake’s accessory dwelling unit bylaw moves along

A new bylaw could help streamline the process for property owners to add a “laneway” house

This image provided by Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average, is an example of an Accessory Dwelling Unit, a small home separate from a main house. Proponents say ADUs are a low-impact, energy-efficient way to create more living space. (Eric Staudenmaier Photography for Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average via AP)

It may soon be easier to add an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) in Williams Lake.

The city’s proposed zoning amendment plan aimed at streamlining the process of adding accessory dwellings to properties, sometimes referred to as laneway houses made it through first and second reading at the March 21 council meeting.

“At the end of the day, really what we’re trying to do is fill the void in housing shortages in our community,” said Councillor Scott Nelson, noting property owners could use the units for family members or rent them out.

City council is proposing the city could provide pre-approved drawings and property owners could obtain approvals in what Nelson called a “one-stop shop” to add the laneway house or ADU to existing properties if projects meet regulations.

“It’s long overdue,” said Mayor Rathor.

A public hearing will now be scheduled and advertised for April 18, 2023 in the council chambers.

Final approval for the amendment by the city could happen as soon as May 2, and would then go to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for provincial approval.

A staff report noted the benefits of the proposed accessory dwelling unit bylaw include: supporting the creation of the 817 needed housing units identified in the community, reducing barriers to approval processing, putting the community in-line with best practices of other municipalities in the province, and allowing diversity in housing supply and more efficient land use with a minimal need for increased infrastructure.

