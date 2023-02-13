A portion of South Lakeside Drive is slated for the city’s pavement rehabilitation in 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake council gives early budget approval for five projects, including paving rehabilitation

This will allow the city to issue tenders sooner than later.

Five capital projects have received early budget approval from Williams Lake city council.

They include $1,535,000 for the paving annual rehab and saddle replacement project for South Lakeside Drive from Academy to Renner Road, Paxton Road, portions of Juniper Street, Hazel Street and Renner Road, as well as Holly Street and Mackenzie Avenue from Cameron Street to Comer Street.

This will allow the city to issue the tender sooner than later.

A water and sewer utility vehicle and crane purchase for $250,000 was approved to replace the current unit that has spent a large amount of time out of commission for repairs.

Another $240,000 will go to purchase a snowblower, again the early approval will give the city lead time to order it.

The pre-approved design drawings for accessory dwelling units, in the amount of $50,000, was approved so staff can potentially have plans available for the public to view in late spring as part of the public feedback process.

Finally $50,000 for a rotary flail mower for the airport was approved as staff noted the quote for it included a 300-day build time.

The mower keeps grass cut at the airport for Transport Canada’s requirements.

Council passed the early approval unanimously.


