Williams Lake RCMP warn there has been an increase of purchase order fraud. (file image)

Williams Lake RCMP see increase in purchase order fraud

Suspects have been using false purchase orders to pick up goods

RCMP in Williams Lake have seen a recent increase of incidents where suspects use false purchase orders to pick up goods.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said suspects have been using false purchase orders from companies they do not represent.

“The documents that are used appear to be official, and the businesses that are the victims of these crimes often do not realize that the order was fraudulent,” Byron stated. “They only find out later when they attempt to bill the originating organization, and determine the company never authorized the purchase in the first place.”

Byron encouraged businesses to verify the validity of purchase orders by contacting the requesting organization.

Anyone with information about this or any other criminal offences is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“If you provide information that leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property or the seizure of illicit drugs, you could be eligible for a cash reward,” Byron added.

Read more: Williams Lake RCMP launch online crime reporting tool

news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada
Next story
COVID-19 March 20 International update: Death toll passes 10,000

Just Posted

Williams Lake child, adolsecent psychiatrist shares ways to handle COVID-19 anxiety

Keeping up with regular routines is also important for parents

Williams Lake RCMP launch online crime reporting tool to free up officers during pandemic

Due to the COVID-19, the new service is being offered

Williams Lake RCMP see increase in purchase order fraud

Suspects have been using false purchase orders to pick up goods

RANCH MUSINGS: COVID-19 and its short- and long-term impact on farms

When in doubt follow the general rules for households and businesses for… Continue reading

The Point restaurant donates all perishables to Salvation Army food bank

“Anything from our restaurant that won’t keep, we’re donating.”

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

First responders adjust how they respond to emergencies in face of pandemic

COVID-19 calls may evolve to become top-priority medical calls

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

B.C. family’s sidewalk chalk messages lift spirits in a time of social distancing

Campbell River’s Weavers are encouraging others to ‘spread as much positivity as we can’

Air Canada laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants

The layoffs will take effect by April and affect roughly 60 per cent of flight attendants

COVID-19 March 20 International update: Death toll passes 10,000

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Cannes canned; Rosie brings back talk show amid COVID-19 concerns

‘Minions’ movie delayed; Conan tries late night with iPhone

Abnormal becoming new normal as COVID-19 cases keep rising across Canada

Most people with COVID-19 show mild symptoms

Most Read