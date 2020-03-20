Williams Lake RCMP see increase in purchase order fraud

Suspects have been using false purchase orders to pick up goods

RCMP in Williams Lake have seen a recent increase of incidents where suspects use false purchase orders to pick up goods.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said suspects have been using false purchase orders from companies they do not represent.

“The documents that are used appear to be official, and the businesses that are the victims of these crimes often do not realize that the order was fraudulent,” Byron stated. “They only find out later when they attempt to bill the originating organization, and determine the company never authorized the purchase in the first place.”

Byron encouraged businesses to verify the validity of purchase orders by contacting the requesting organization.

Anyone with information about this or any other criminal offences is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“If you provide information that leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property or the seizure of illicit drugs, you could be eligible for a cash reward,” Byron added.

