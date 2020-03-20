Williams Lake RCMP launch online crime reporting tool to free up officers during pandemic

Due to the COVID-19, the new service is being offered

Williams Lake RCMP have launched an online tool for reports of non-emergency crimes. (File image)

Williams Lake area residents will now be able to report non-emergency crimes via the internet as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold.

“Online crime reporting will allow a person to report non-emergency crimes online to the police that do not require police attendance to follow up,” Const. Joel Kooger stated in a press release. “This type of reporting has been successfully used by the RCMP in other jurisdictions and other police forces across the country.”

Reports to police ensure the creation of file numbers for insurance purposes and information sharing that police can use for identifying high crime areas for increased patrols, he added.

“Most importantly, it frees up time for front line personnel to respond to higher-priority calls and emergencies.”

You can use the online crime reporting tool if: you have no witness nor suspect, you have lost something that costs less than $5,000, someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000, someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it or there are no items involving personal identity, firearms, license plates or decals.

Kooger noted a typical online report will take 15 minutes to complete and will require a person’s name, address, phone number and e-mail address.

Access to the new tool is available through the following links:

Through the BC RCMP website, Williams Lake RCMP website at www.williamslake.bc.rcmp.ca or the City of Williams Lake official site at http://williamslake.ca/35/City-Services.

Kooger also said anyone with information on a crime can also call the detachment at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers which can be done by calling 1-800-222-8477 or www.bccrimestoppers.com.

