Williams Lake RCMP have launched an online tool for reports of non-emergency crimes. (File image)

Williams Lake RCMP launch online crime reporting tool to free up officers during pandemic

Due to the COVID-19, the new service is being offered

Williams Lake area residents will now be able to report non-emergency crimes via the internet as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold.

“Online crime reporting will allow a person to report non-emergency crimes online to the police that do not require police attendance to follow up,” Const. Joel Kooger stated in a press release. “This type of reporting has been successfully used by the RCMP in other jurisdictions and other police forces across the country.”

Reports to police ensure the creation of file numbers for insurance purposes and information sharing that police can use for identifying high crime areas for increased patrols, he added.

Read More: COVID-19 March 20 International update: Death toll passes 10,000

“Most importantly, it frees up time for front line personnel to respond to higher-priority calls and emergencies.”

You can use the online crime reporting tool if: you have no witness nor suspect, you have lost something that costs less than $5,000, someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000, someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it or there are no items involving personal identity, firearms, license plates or decals.

Kooger noted a typical online report will take 15 minutes to complete and will require a person’s name, address, phone number and e-mail address.

Access to the new tool is available through the following links:

Through the BC RCMP website, Williams Lake RCMP website at www.williamslake.bc.rcmp.ca or the City of Williams Lake official site at http://williamslake.ca/35/City-Services.

Kooger also said anyone with information on a crime can also call the detachment at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers which can be done by calling 1-800-222-8477 or www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Air Canada laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants
Next story
Enbridge, WLIB compressor station upgrade project a ‘significant’ partnership

Just Posted

Williams Lake child, adolsecent psychiatrist shares ways to handle COVID-19 anxiety

Keeping up with regular routines is also important for parents

Williams Lake RCMP launch online crime reporting tool to free up officers during pandemic

Due to the COVID-19, the new service is being offered

Williams Lake RCMP see increase in purchase order fraud

Suspects have been using false purchase orders to pick up goods

RANCH MUSINGS: COVID-19 and its short- and long-term impact on farms

When in doubt follow the general rules for households and businesses for… Continue reading

The Point restaurant donates all perishables to Salvation Army food bank

“Anything from our restaurant that won’t keep, we’re donating.”

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

First responders adjust how they respond to emergencies in face of pandemic

COVID-19 calls may evolve to become top-priority medical calls

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

B.C. family’s sidewalk chalk messages lift spirits in a time of social distancing

Campbell River’s Weavers are encouraging others to ‘spread as much positivity as we can’

Air Canada laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants

The layoffs will take effect by April and affect roughly 60 per cent of flight attendants

COVID-19 March 20 International update: Death toll passes 10,000

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Cannes canned; Rosie brings back talk show amid COVID-19 concerns

‘Minions’ movie delayed; Conan tries late night with iPhone

Abnormal becoming new normal as COVID-19 cases keep rising across Canada

Most people with COVID-19 show mild symptoms

Most Read