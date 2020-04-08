Williams Lake RCMP make arrests on Winger Road after quad chase

There was a heavy police presence on Winger Road Wednesday afternoon in Williams Lake.
Williams Lake RCMP were seen arresting two individuals at about 2:30 p.m.
Witnesses in the area also reported seeing police chasing a person on a quad driving down Winger Road moments before the arrests.
An older model vehicle that the suspects were in was towed from the scene.
Correctional institutions in B.C. have released some prisoners early due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.
No word on whether police in Williams Lake have seen an increase in crime locally.
More to come.
