Williams Lake RCMP arrest suspects, recover stolen vehicles and firearms from Winger Road property

Police arrested seven suspects, two remain in custody

Williams Lake RCMP recovered two stolen vehicles, firearms and other property and arrested seven suspects Wednesday morning (March 18) at a residence in the 600 block of Winger Road, Williams Lake.

Insp. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake RCMP, said the Williams Lake Crime Reduction Unit and General Duty Uniform Section executed a search warrant for stolen property at a residence in the 600 block of Winger Road.

“The investigation resulted in the arrest of seven suspects and two currently remain in custody on several outstanding arrest warrants,” stated Pelley, noting the investigation still in its infancy.

Read More: 100 Mile House RCMP initiates changes to services due to COVID-19 concerns

“The two vehicles were stolen from Williams Lake and Quesnel area and police are following up with the rightful owners. The recent increase of property crime involving these types of offences and multi-jurisdictional offenders remain a strategic priority of the Williams Lake RCMP.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392- 6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222-8477.

Williams Lake

