Williams Lake RCMP investigating break-in, crash, stolen vehicle

RCMP are investigating a break-in of storage units, a single vehicle crash that caused a power outage overnight and a stolen vehicle that occurred over the weekend in Williams Lake.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said Monday police received a report Saturday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. that five storage units at the Coral Mini Storage at 4600 Collier Place had been broken into.

At 7:22 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, RCMP were called to Highway 20 and Westridge Drive where a Ford Explorer went off road and crashed into a hydro pole.

The crash knocked out power, leaving 363 customers without power overnight.

“The driver was driving at a high rate of speed,” Byron said, noting the crash is being investigated for impaired driving.

Byron said a champagne coloured 2008 Ford Escape with a licence plate JM965G, was stolen from the Fox Mountain Brewing area on Donald Road and reported to police at 9:54 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

There were also several mental health and domestic calls, Byron added.

“It was very busy,” he said.



