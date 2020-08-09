BC Hydro customers in the Price Drive, west of Foster Way area and north of Hodgson Road in Williams Lake were without power Saturday evening, and into early Sunday morning. (BC Hydro image)

Vehicle crash leaves 363 Williams Lake customers without power overnight

Power was restored Sunday morning

Around 360 customers in Williams Lake were without hydro overnight Saturday evening.

The power went out at around 6:30 p.m. after a vehicle struck a hydro pole.

Power was back on just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The residences impacted were located east of Price Drive, west of Foster Way and north of Hodgson Road.

There is presently another power outage impacting less than five customers on Kozuki Road.

BC Hydro’s website indicates the cause is a bird contacing wires, but it is anticipated power would be restored by 9:30 a.m.


