Vehicle crash leaves 363 Williams Lake customers without power overnight

Around 360 customers in Williams Lake were without hydro overnight Saturday evening.

The power went out at around 6:30 p.m. after a vehicle struck a hydro pole.

Power was back on just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The residences impacted were located east of Price Drive, west of Foster Way and north of Hodgson Road.

There is presently another power outage impacting less than five customers on Kozuki Road.

BC Hydro’s website indicates the cause is a bird contacing wires, but it is anticipated power would be restored by 9:30 a.m.



