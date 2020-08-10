Williams Lake RCMP investigating break and enter in Miocene

A large amount of items were stolen from a family home

RCMP are investigating a break and enter at a home in Miocene where some underwater construction equipment was stolen. (Photo submitted)

RCMP are investigating a residential break and enter in the rural community of Miocene east of Williams Lake, where some underwater construction equipment was stolen.

Cpl. Brett Squire of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment said police were notified on Friday, July 24, of the incident.

“The victimized family lost a large amount of personal effects which are difficult to replace,” Squire noted in a news release.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Williams Lake detachment at 250-392-6211.

