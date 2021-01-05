Williams Lake RCMP fine individuals for non-compliance of COVID rules over Christmas

The persons were fined $230 who frequented a ‘known’ dwelling where they did not reside

RCMP fined a few individuals in Williams Lake for attending a ‘known’ dwelling and did not reside there over the holidays, confirmed Insp. Jeff Pelley.

“The individuals were subsequently fined for not complying with the public health order,” Pelley told the Tribune, noting the fine is $230 for individuals and $2,300 for groups that are not compliant.

Aside from those charges, no fines have been given to churches, groups or large gatherings to date, he added.

“We actually had a church that was holding a virtual service that reached out proactively and provided their plan that was in line with the public health order in keeping individuals safe and was fully compliant,” Pelley said, noting the service involved a virtual presentation to occupants in vehicles on Christmas Eve.

There were no issues and the RCMP appreciated the church’s pro-activeness and compliance, he added.

In Quesnel, police fined a U.S. citizen more than $1,000 for failing to quarantine.

Read more: Quesnel police hand out first fine under COVID-19 rules



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusRCMPWilliams Lake