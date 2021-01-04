Quesnel police hand out first fine under COVID-19 rules

The RCMP fined a US citizen over $1,000 for failing to quarantine

Quesnel RCMP handed a steep fine to a US citizen who allegedly flaunted COVID-19 rules. (Observer file photo)

Quesnel RCMP had avoided handing out fines related to COVID-19 rules, but broke their trend over the holiday season.

Sgt. Richard Weseen confirmed the department handed out a single ticket – a $1,130 fine to a U.S. citizen who is accused of failing to quarantine.

Aside from that lone incident, police in Quesnel have not had to use tickets to get people to follow the rules.

“We had received some complaints, but not many, regarding COVID-19 infractions,” Weseen said Monday. “When we did, we used discretion and educated the public on the public health order. Most were understanding and complied.”

Current public health rules ban gatherings and events, and require a 14-day quarantine for people coming from the U.S.

