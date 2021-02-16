Williams Lake is receiving $750,000 from the provincial government’s provincial emergency preparedness funding for flood mitigation work in the river valley. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake nets $750,000 from province for river valley flood mitigation

The provincial government announced the funding going to four B.C. communities

Williams Lake has been approved for $750,000 of provincial emergency preparedness funding.

Hasib Nadvi, director of planning and development, said Friday, Feb. 12, the city had not received official correspondence from the province yet, but was excited to receive the news of the grant.

The proposed project is located in the Williams Lake River, he said.

“It will provide approximately 300 metres of riverbank protection at the base of the slope to stabilize the toe of the slope. It will also incorporate features that restore and enhance both environmental and fish values impacted due to the construction.”

He said the project will span the riverbank along the scrap metal property to the end of the sewage lagoons to the south.

The total project cost is $750,000 so it will be fully funded by the Province, he confirmed, noting the project will also directly support the city’s flood risk assessment and mitigation planning exercise initiative.

Read more: Williams Lake receives flood planning, mitigation support from Province

Dawson Creek, Vernon and Sparwood will also receive the funding for flood mitigation projects.

“This program illustrates collaboration at its best,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The benefit of a funding program like this one is that it directly responds to the needs communities identify as important to mitigating flood risk.”

To date the river valley remains closed to the public until further notice.

Read more: River valley closed for recreation purposes until further notice


