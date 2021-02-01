River valley closed for recreation purposes until further notice

The river valley remains closed to the public until further notice. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

As work continues in the river valley due to damage caused by last year’s historical flooding the area remains closed to the public.

The city confirmed Monday, Feb. 1, the emergency response work has been completed but work to install permanent infrastructure will proceed this spring.

Manager of public works Pat Mahood said once the trail is deemed safe for recreational purpose the public will be notified and encouraged residents to take advantage of other areas such as the trails on Fox Mountain, the hike to Signal Point and Bull Mountain.

Read more: Williams Lake river valley remains closed to public, flooding repairs continue

In the meantime, the city continues to pursue funding to develop a trail system that connects the RC Cotton Trail and the river valley.

Read more: Williams Lake seeks funding for new trail project



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors and RecreationWilliams Lake