Williams Lake river valley remains closed to public, flooding repairs continue

Williams Lake’s river valley remains closed to the public as work continues to repair major damage caused by flooding in April.

Roads, bridges, sanitary sewer lines and compromised slopes are the focus of the City and contractors, as well as installing temporary bridges so crews and equipment can gain access.

Treated effluent from the sewage lagoons has been getting into the Williams Lake creek because of displaced manholes or broken pipes whereas the goal is to for it to be discharged through a pipe line down into the Fraser River.

“We’re proceeding down the River Valley and trying to do the repairs bridge by bridge to the Fraser River,” said Gary Muraca, Director of Municipal Services in a news statement.

“It’s a really complex project. We need those bridges to get to those locations. The ultimate goal is for the treated effluent to go to the Fraser River.”

It is anticipated the work will take months.

The state of local emergency that went into effect on Friday, April 24, remains in place as well as the evacuation order for 11 industrial properties on Frizzi Road.

Muraca said the City does not want to put anyone at risk.



