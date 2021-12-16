Williams Lake is freshly frozen and snow-covered this week

Winter weather has set in with Williams Lake freezing over Dec. 14.
Snowfall the night of Dec. 15 has made for a snowy vista.
Cold nighttime temperatures will be good ice-making weather leading into the holidays.
Environment Canada is calling for overnight lows of – 19 C tonight, Dec. 16, and continued sub-zero temps through the next week.
A special weather statement is in effect for Cariboo north, including Quesnel and Cariboo south, including Williams Lake.
Heavy snow is expected with an accumulation of 10 to 20 cm.
