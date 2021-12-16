A view of Williams Lake looking towards Sugar Cane and Russet Bluffs of the freshly frozen, snow-covered lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake is freshly frozen and snow-covered this week

Winter weather sets in just before Winter Solstice

Winter weather has set in with Williams Lake freezing over Dec. 14.

Snowfall the night of Dec. 15 has made for a snowy vista.

Cold nighttime temperatures will be good ice-making weather leading into the holidays.

Environment Canada is calling for overnight lows of – 19 C tonight, Dec. 16, and continued sub-zero temps through the next week.

A special weather statement is in effect for Cariboo north, including Quesnel and Cariboo south, including Williams Lake.

Heavy snow is expected with an accumulation of 10 to 20 cm.

Read More: Snowfall weather alert issued for Cariboo


