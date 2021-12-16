Snowfall weather alert issued for Cariboo

Quesnel and Williams Lake could see heavy snowfall this weekend

The Fraser River footbridge falls under a blanket in snow in Winter of 2020. The bridge could once again be hit with the white stuff this weekend. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Residents across the Cariboo are being asked to prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend.

A special weather statement for the regions Cariboo north (including Quesnel) and Cariboo south (including Williams Lake) was issued by environment Canada in the morning of Thursday, Dec. 16.

“A strong Pacific frontal system will spread heavy snow to the above mentioned regions starting Friday night,” the statement reads.

“Snow heavy at times will persist Saturday before tapering off Saturday evening. Winter storm or snowfall warnings may be issued as the event draws closer.”

The region could see snowfall as high as 20 cm over Friday, Dec. 17 in the evening through Saturday, Dec. 18.

The alert also covers the Williston, Stuart-Nechako, Prince George, McGregor and Yellowhead regions.

To report severe weather, email BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet using the hashtag #BCStorm.

