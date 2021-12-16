The Fraser River footbridge falls under a blanket in snow in Winter of 2020. The bridge could once again be hit with the white stuff this weekend. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The Fraser River footbridge falls under a blanket in snow in Winter of 2020. The bridge could once again be hit with the white stuff this weekend. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Snowfall weather alert issued for Cariboo

Quesnel and Williams Lake could see heavy snowfall this weekend

Residents across the Cariboo are being asked to prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend.

A special weather statement for the regions Cariboo north (including Quesnel) and Cariboo south (including Williams Lake) was issued by environment Canada in the morning of Thursday, Dec. 16.

“A strong Pacific frontal system will spread heavy snow to the above mentioned regions starting Friday night,” the statement reads.

“Snow heavy at times will persist Saturday before tapering off Saturday evening. Winter storm or snowfall warnings may be issued as the event draws closer.”

READ MORE: Early season riders eager to hit the trails around Quesnel

The region could see snowfall as high as 20 cm over Friday, Dec. 17 in the evening through Saturday, Dec. 18.

The alert also covers the Williston, Stuart-Nechako, Prince George, McGregor and Yellowhead regions.

To report severe weather, email BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet using the hashtag #BCStorm.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

QuesnelSnowWeatherWilliams Lake

Previous story
‘Incredible urgency’: Health experts say COVID-19 Omicron variant requires response
Next story
B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway to reopen Dec. 20 for essential traffic

Just Posted

A view of Williams Lake looking towards Sugar Cane and Russet Bluffs of the freshly frozen, snow-covered lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake is freshly frozen and snow-covered this week

The Fraser River footbridge falls under a blanket in snow in Winter of 2020. The bridge could once again be hit with the white stuff this weekend. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Snowfall weather alert issued for Cariboo

A Williams Lake lake man is scheduled to appear in Kamloops Law Courts on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 faced with several charges including possession of a stolen vehicle. (Kamloops This Week file photo)
Williams Lake man arrested near Kamloops in possession of stolen truck faces several charges

Ruby Willams (centre) does her TRX workout during a fitness class at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Centre in Williams Lake on her 88th birthday this month. (Robyn Dawes photo)
OUR HOMETOWN: Vibrant senior still active at 88