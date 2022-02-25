Williams Lake Fire Department sleeping outside two nights for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

The department has set a goal of $15,000 for the rooftop campout at Canadian Tire

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department are going the distance this weekend to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Some of the firefighters will participate in a camp out on the rooftop of Canadian Tire.

It is the second time the fire department has held event, but this time around firefighters will sleep two nights instead of one.

Two years ago members raised $10,982 and this time organizer Braden Fournier is aiming for $15,000.

Already donations had amounted to $5,000 by Friday at noon.

On the Friday night nine firefighters will participate by sleeping on cots inside a carport canopy.

“We’ve got patio heaters from Canadian Tire and the Fox’s Den Restaurant and a propane fire pit we can sit around,” Fournier said.

During an opening ceremony, assistant fire chief Trevor Schick said the funds raised go toward research that has advanced treatments and helped Canadians with muscular dystrophy live longer and more empowered lives.

“This past year marked the 66th year of partnerships between firefighters and MDC,” Schick said, noting firefighters have raised almost $100 million since 1954.

Scotia Bank will be on site during the day to help take donations and this year the firefighters have the regular boots for accepting donations that also include the ability to tap with a bank or credit card.

Speaking on behalf of the city, Coun. Marnie Brenner thanked the department for its commitment.

“I am always so impressed with the fire department. You talk about the generosity of our community, but it is also the generosity of each one of our firefighters of their time. They are so committed to our community.”

While the sun was shining and warming things up, Brenner said she hopes the firefighters keep warm overnight.

This week has been cold, but Environment Canada has a low of -9C tonight and 0C with a 70 per cent chance of flurries Saturday night.

“This is a really great morale booster and a way to build a team,” Brenner said.

Schick said the funds raised locally do make a real difference in the lives of people and families impacted by Muscular Dystrophy disorders.

“Your support allows MDC to provide education, information, support, advocacy and funding for research and assisted devices.”

Fournier, who has been with the fire department four years, said he grew up in the community, did the junior program when it was offered through high school.

He joined the fire department to give back, he said.

In the coming days, the WLFD will be hosting an auction on its Facebook page to raise more funds. Fournier said items will be posted one at a time for a 24-hour period and sold to the highest bidder.



firefightersWilliams Lake