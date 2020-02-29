Out in the Cold: Williams Lake firefighters take to the roof for muscular dystrophy awareness

Fifteen Williams Lake Fire Department firefighters camped out for 24 hours on the roof of Canadian Tire, this weekend from noon Saturday to noon Sunday. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department campout atop the Canadian Tire’s roof for the annual Williams Lake Firefighter Rooftop Campout. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Dave Maitland is a lakecity man who deals with muscular dystrophy’s effects every day with the help of his service dog Jasper. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Todd Doherty poses for a photo with Williams Lake Firefighter Rooftop Campout organizer Braden Fournier prior to the event’s opening ceremony. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake fire chief Erick Peterson addresses the crowds at the first annual Rooftop Campout. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) MP Todd Doherty addresses the crowds at the first annual Rooftop Campout. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Fifteen Williams Lake Fire Department firefighters camped out for 24 hours on the roof of Canadian Tire, seen here assembled to make the ascent. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A Williams Lake firefighter assists one of his comrades onto the roof of Canadian Tire on Saturday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A member of the Woodland Fire Department ascends to the roof of Canadian Tire to keep her fellow firefighters company at the annual Rooftop Campout. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Greg Ford laughs as he is assisted onto the roof of Canadian Tire by his fellow firefighters on Saturday, Feb. 29. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Greg Ford laughs as he is assisted onto the roof of Canadian Tire by his fellow firefighters on Saturday, Feb. 29. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department smile atop the roof of Canadian Tire for the inaugural Rooftop Campout. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brad Tomelin enjoys some lunch and orange juice atop the roof of Canadian Tire. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jason Chamberline plays catch uring the annual Rooftop Campout on top of Canadian Tire. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sylar McCarthy readies a long bomb as he and 14 other firefighters settle in for a 24-hour vigil on the Canadian Tire roof. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was a brisk, windy morning Saturday as 15 firefighters from the Williams Lake Fire Department made the climb up to the roof of Canadian Tire for the inaugural Williams Lake Firefighter Rooftop Campout.

The first of what is planned to be an annual event, the rooftop campout is a fundraiser in support of those impacted by muscular dystrophy (MD). At the campout firefighters spend 24 hours in cold temperatures to raise money and awareness about MD and the fight to prevent it.

Around 40 people gathered in front of Canadian Tire off South Lakeside Drive to see the firefighters off including other members of the WLFD, fellow firefighters from neighbouring departments like the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department, friends and family and local government representatives. All remained respectfully quiet as the WLFD and their guest speakers said a few words.

Assistant fire chief Trevor Schick emceed the opening ceremonies and said as former head of MD fundraising within the department, fundraising for MD has been one of the most important things to him ever since he first became a firefighter 15 years ago.

“The partnership between firefighters and MD Canada, as well as the ongoing support from B.C. communities such as Williams Lake, has allowed MD Canada to improve the quality of life for thousands of Canadians impacted by neuromuscular disorders,” Schick said.

The work MD Canada does is wide and varied and has allowed those who live with neuromuscular diseases to live longer and more fulfilling lives. Schick said their goal is to continue to increase their investment into innovative research to accelerate the development of treatments and one day, a cure.

Firefighters and MD Canada have had a 65-year partnership raising funds in $85 million for the organization, Schick said. Williams Lake itself, meanwhile, over the years has helped firefighters raise over $300,000 since 1990, something that received a wide round of applause at the ceremonies.

Fire chief Erick Peterson said that he is always amazed by the community’s generosity and their support for their fundraisers. As fire chief, however, Peterson wanted to take a moment to thank the men and women of the WLFD, both those ascending the ladder and those there to support them.

“On days like today, I’m particularly proud because you are volunteers. You are a group of volunteers who work in our community and just make it better,” Peterson said.

While they all have regular day jobs, Peterson said his team are the type to volunteer no matter what the task, be it leaving in the middle of a family dinner to fight a fire or volunteer to camp out on a roof for 24 hours for MD. Peterson said he’s sorry he couldn’t be up there with them but remarked with a chuckle, he wasn’t that sorry.

Mayor Walt Cobb spoke briefly and thanked both the community for supporting the event and the firefighters for organizing it.

MP Todd Doherty was also in attendance and took the mic to thank the firefighters and their fellow first responders for all the sacrifices they make in their daily lives. A healthy community is key to a happy and safe community, Doherty said, which is why he was honoured to be attending an event such as this.

“Both my wife and I grew up here in Williams Lake and we know that when trouble comes, or when challenges approach us, we just need to look to our neighbours for health and assistance and (the WLFD) epitomize that every day,” Doherty said.

After donating to the event Doherty pledged that, should the event occur again next year, he’ll be willing to campout himself with the firefighters next year for the full evening.

Community member Dave Maitland, who has had MD since he was 30, was also invited to share his story. Maitland talked about the challenges he’d faced but how he could always rely on the WLFD to support him any way he needed. He thanked all the firefighters, across Canada, who take time out of their lives to fundraise for MD Canada to support people like him.

Around 50,000 people across Canada, Maitland said, have a neuromuscular disorder so this cause is an important one. Maitland wants people to remember that, until 30, he had a normal life but what really hurts about this condition is seeing children born with it who have to struggle with it from day one. That support from MD Canada and communities like Williams Lake are all the more important to them, he said.

“I just want to say that quite often I’m an advocate for accessibility and awareness for inclusion throughout the community, for example, ramps and elevators, but today I’m glad there isn’t an elevator or a ramp going up to the roof of Canadian Tire,” Maitland joked. “That’s the first time I think I’ve ever said that.”

After the opening ceremony concluded, the 15 firefighters and some visitors including Doherty and Cobb ascended up atop the roof which was equipped with two tents, one for cooking, one for sleeping, a TV to watch the hockey game later and a portable toilet.

