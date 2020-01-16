Williams Lake eyes grant for airport terminal upgrades

The 1960’s era building needs an HVAC overhaul, new windows and lighting

The City is pursuing grant funding to do environmental upgrades at the Williams Lake Regional Airport terminal. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The City of Williams Lake is hoping to update its regional airport terminal as some of the building’s components date back to the 1960s when it was built.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting City council approved submitting a $433,125-grant application to the BC Air Access Program’s environmental projects funding and approved spending up to $150,000 of the City’s money toward the project.

“The ability to moderate the temperature in that building is really poor,” said the city’s chief operation officer Milo MacDonald during the meeting. “Sometimes they will leave the doors open to bring the temperature down which is really inefficient so we will save a few dollars operationally and dramatically reduce greenhouse gases.”

If successful in receiving the grant, the project would see a complete HVAC overhaul, the replacement of 76 windows, replacement of 216 lighting fixtures for a total cost of $566,500, including engineering and contingency costs.

In the last few years the City has seen $1.5 million invested in improvements at the airport and on Nov. 29, 2019 there was ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the new facade at the airport.

