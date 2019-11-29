The new timber entranceway facade boats a sign proudly announcing you’ve arrived at the Williams Lake Regional Airport. Patrick Davies photo.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates new facade at Williams Lake Regional Airport

More than 34,000 visitors go through the airport each year on average

While it may have been a frigid morning, the smiles and spirits of council members of the City of Williams Lake were warm as they officially opened the Williams Lake Regional Airport’s new timber facade on Friday, Nov. 29.

The result of the collaboration of several local Cariboo businesses, a brand new timber facade now marks the entrance to the Williams Lake Regional Airport welcoming visitors and bidding a fond farewell to those flying out. Its simple wooden design embodies Williams Lake’s forestry heritage, while a carved cowboy hat to either side of the airport’s name acknowledges the rich history of ranching in the area and the Williams Lake Stampede.

Around a dozen people showed up to witness the official opening of the new addition with a ribbon-cutting early Friday morning with frost thick on the ground. There was little pomp or ceremony but Mayor Walt Cobb took a moment to thank everyone who had been involved in the construction of this project.

Cobb said this project along with other airport improvements has added around $1.5 million in investments to Williams Lake. It was completed thanks to a Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) economic development diversification grant and is designed to spark further grown within the airport. This project came about, Cobb added, thanks to the 2018 Airport Investment Plan adopted by Council.

Read More: Williams Lake Airport lands $1.5 million ACAP grant for airfield lighting upgrade

“We have two scheduled commercial carriers, being Central Mountain Air and Pacific Coastal who accommodated 34,549 passengers in 2018,” Cobb said.

It’s also important to support the airport, Cobb said, as it services the Provincial Wildfire Management Branch and tanker base in addition to Canada Post, air ambulances and other vital aviation operations.

Cobb thanked the staff of the City for their work in organizing and overseeing the project, as well as the airports’ tenants and customers for their patience during construction.

Cariboo Regional District and NDIT chair Margo Wagner was on hand to cut the ribbon with Cobb.

“It’s my pleasure to come out to events like this. NDIT prides itself on supporting communities with the various grant opportunities that we have and something like this is a great addition to Williams Lake. I fly out of this airport frequently and this (facade) is lovely,” Wagner said.

Oliver Tritten of OT Timber Frames was also on hand for the opening and said he was incredibly proud of his team for putting the structure together over the course of three days. Tritten said originally they had submitted a design for $40,000 during the planning stages but that the city saw bigger designs and asked them to design one that would cost $120,000. They then just happened to be picked as the company who would put it all together.

Read More: New grand entry for Williams Lake Regional Airport building nearing completion

When all was said and done, Tritten sad the project cost close to $160,000 as they went about $30,000 over budget due to a lot of changes from the original design that had to be made on-site, the biggest of which was making the overall structure eight feet longer.

“My guys were awesome, I have to say, it was a total team effort from office to design all the way to execution. We pulled this off in three days to get this structure undercover, the foundations were there but it was three days for the timber frame, the roof and roofing,” Tritten said. “It went really well and a special thanks to my crew for pulling that off.”

He especially wanted to thank his foreman Ruedi Baumann and project manager Lesley Allgrove for leading the team in the construction process.

True Consulting’s Dan Colgate, who helped design project, was also on hand to witness its opening. He said their main role was to look at the curve geometry of the road and ensure the design was safe for cars and passengers to use when passing through the archway.

“I think it came out really well,” Colgate said.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The new timber entranceway facade boats a sign proudly announcing you’ve arrived at the Williams Lake Regional Airport. Patrick Davies photo.

Members of Williams Lake’s City Council, the CRD and various contractors gathered together to witness the official ribbon-cutting to open the Williams Lake Regional Airport’s new grand entrance facade. Patrick Davies photo.

Previous story
Community Living B.C. workers ratify new labour deal
Next story
B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Just Posted

Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates new facade at Williams Lake Regional Airport

More than 34,000 visitors go through the airport each year on average

CCSAR rescues jet boaters stuck in ice on Fraser River

Crews used a helicopter to reach the stranded persons

No major injuries in collision between Adventure Charters bus and sedan

Emergency services are on site

Todd Doherty appointed Shadow Minister for Transport

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty has been appointed Shadow Minister for Transport.… Continue reading

Not-in-session days to be reviewed by School District 27 trustees

School calendar’s fall and spring break eyed by board

‘We move on:’ Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Exit comes after former NHL-er Akim Aliu tweeted that he been the target of a racial slur

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Two of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

B.C. Indigenous rights overhaul first job of 2020, John Horgan says

Premier speaks to Assembly of First Nations in Ottawa next week

There were 96,000 crashes in B.C. parking lots in 2018, ICBC says

ICBC is asking drivers to prioritize safety over finding the perfect parking spot while shopping for holidays

Most Read