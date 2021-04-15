Williams Lake clinic administering up to 400 COVID-19 vaccines daily

Public health services nurse Rochelle Lamont, team leader, prepares a Pfizer vaccine at the COVID-19 community clinic at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus Tuesday, April 13. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune.Public health services nurse Rochelle Lamont, team leader, prepares a Pfizer vaccine at the COVID-19 community clinic at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus Tuesday, April 13. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune.
Lloyd Schmutz, 84, receives his COVID-19 vaccine administered by public health nurse Donna McKenzie while his wife Pauline looks on at the Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus where the community clinic opened on Monday, April 12. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Lloyd Schmutz, 84, receives his COVID-19 vaccine administered by public health nurse Donna McKenzie while his wife Pauline looks on at the Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus where the community clinic opened on Monday, April 12. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pauline Schmtz, 75, receives her COVID-19 vaccine from public health nurse Donna McKenzie on Tuesday, April 13 at the community clinic now open at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Pauline Schmtz, 75, receives her COVID-19 vaccine from public health nurse Donna McKenzie on Tuesday, April 13 at the community clinic now open at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Between 300 and 400 people a day have been getting the COVID-19 vaccine since the community clinic opened at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus on Monday, April 12.

“For the most part we are noticing that people are so excited and so happy that it is their turn and that they are getting it,” said Rochelle Lamont, public health nurse team leader. “It is a really positive experience for the community, for the people coming, but also for the nurses that are giving it. We are just so excited.”

As she paused from preparing Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines Tuesday, her eyes filled with tears, and she said it is an honour for public health nurses to be involved with the vaccination program.

“This is what we do — immunize to protect. A pandemic is historic and to be able to do this and help the community is a career highlight for sure.”

Support has come from retired nurses and nurses from other departments wanting to help inoculate as many people as possible.

“We’ve been blessed with the support we’ve been receiving — it has really become a collective team effort to do this,” Lamont added.

Read more: VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

Canadian Red Cross also has a team on site helping with the flow of the clinic by manning the parking lots, the entrance and area where people wait a mandatory 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine before leaving.

Lloyd and Pauline Schmutz of Williams Lake received their vaccines Tuesday from public health registered nurse Donna McKenzie.

Lloyd, 84, said he was very excited to finally receive it.

Pauline, 75, was more apprehensive, but in the end said she was also relieved to get it.

“People are great,” Mackenzie said, after she finished giving the couple their vaccines. “This is a sample of who we get to immunize.”

Since the COVID-19 vaccines were first administered in Williams Lake starting the third week of December, residents have received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, Lamont confirmed.

Interior Health is asking the public to register online or phone 1-833-838-2323 to receive a confirmation number they will need to book a vaccine appointment.

Anyone born in 1976 or earlier can do so beginning Friday, April 16 a noon and anyone born in 1981 or earlier can do so on Monday, April 19 at noon. Aboriginal people 18-plus can register anytime as well as people who are clinically extremely vulnerable who received an invitation letter.

Read more: COVID-19 positive case reported at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lower Post residential school building to be demolished, replaced with cultural centre
Next story
Self-advocates ‘sad, scared, angry’ over revisions to assisted-death legislation

Just Posted

Public health services nurse Rochelle Lamont, team leader, prepares a Pfizer vaccine at the COVID-19 community clinic at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus Tuesday, April 13. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune.
Williams Lake clinic administering up to 400 COVID-19 vaccines daily

The clinic opened in the TRU gym on Monday, April 12

Residential school survivor Charlene Belleau has served on various organizations on all levels including provincially and nationally. She currently chairs the First Nations Health Council. (Photo submitted)
Our Hometown: Culturally connected

Health of Indigenous peoples a life-long priority for Charlene Belleau

School District 27 announced a case of COVID-19 at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
COVID-19 positive case reported at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus

The individual is self-isolating

A grass fire west of Williams Lake, seen here Tuesday, is considered to be being held by members of the BC Wildfire Service. (Photo submitted)
35-hectare grass fire west of Williams Lake is being held: BC Widlfire Service

Five BC Wildfire Service firefighters are on scene

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
105 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Just over 8,000 new vaccine doses administered in the region for a total of 158,000 to date

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Jennifer Charlesworth. (Black Press files)
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder gets ‘meagre’ support compared to other conditions: B.C. report

Children should be assessed on their needs, not their diagnoses

VIDEO: Motorist drives along Vancouver’s seawall near False Creek

Pedestrians expressed their disbelief after seeing the car join them on the waterfront walking path

Parliament Hill is shown in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The Trudeau government has agreed with the Senate that Canadians suffering solely from grievous and irremediable mental illnesses should be entitled to receive medical assistance in dying — but not for another two years. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick photo)
Self-advocates ‘sad, scared, angry’ over revisions to assisted-death legislation

Bill C-7 was expanded to include access to medically assisted death for non-terminal conditions

Rendering of the community and cultural centre planned to be built on the site of the former residential school building in Lower Post. (Screenshot/Province of BC YouTube channel)
Lower Post residential school building to be demolished, replaced with cultural centre

Project to be funded by federal and provincial governments, Daylu Dena Council

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
GUEST COLUMN: A strategy for forests that benefits all British Columbians

Industry, union leaders seek balance on old-growth preservation

Vancouver police say eight people were arrested Wednesday after anti-pipeline protesters blocked off both the entrances and exits to two buildings in the downtown core. (Instagram/Qtcatspictureclub)
8 people arrested after anti-pipeline protestors chain themselves to Vancouver buildings

Cst. Tania Visintin said demonstrators caused ‘a serious safety hazard’ downtown for hours Wednesday

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Man charged in alleged high-profile Vancouver stalking case that went viral online

Man faces five other charges including criminal harassment and assault with a weapon

Most Read