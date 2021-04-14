COVID-19 positive case reported at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus

A school community member at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

That was the message sent home to school families via a letter from School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark Wednesday afternoon, April 14, 2021.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” van der Mark noted.

van der Mark told the Tribune there are multiple students self isolating due to the positive case.

Interior Health reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, April 14.

Provincially Dr. Bonnie Henry reported there were 1,168 new cases, for a total of 114,870 cases in British Columbia.

There are 9,821 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 16,304 people under public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. A further 103,360 people who tested positive have recovered, she said.

“Of the active cases, 397 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 120 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation,” said Henry.

