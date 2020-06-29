The cow boss statue stands in its original form, prior to its removal two weeks ago, overlooking the Williams Lake Stampede. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city council to determine future of collapsed cow boss statue

Public works is asking if should be replaced or not

After determining the cow boss statue above the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds most likely fell over because it was rotting, public works is asking city council to decide how to move forward.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, June 30, council will decide if the statue should be replaced using 2020 funds, replaced using 2021 funds or not replaced at all.

In a report to council, public works manager Patrick Mahood said the statue is made from laminated dimensional lumber that has experienced water infiltration over time, leading to the rot.

“An early estimate of replacement cost is $20,000,” Mahood noted, adding ongoing maintenance for paint and repairs of all three existing wooden statues is estimated at an average $1,000 a year.

The City’s director of municipal services Gary Muraca said no witnesses came forward to say they saw the statue fall over, but many saw it leaning.

“We had noticed it was rotting and getting worse and worse,” he added.

Created approximately 15 years ago by carver Ken Sheen, the statues were recently repainted by local muralist Dwayne Davis.

Read more: Cow boss statue slated for repairs


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Williams Lake pickleball players aim to net permanent courts in the city
Next story
COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Just Posted

Williams Lake city council to determine future of collapsed cow boss statue

Public works is asking if should be replaced or not

Williams Lake RCMP seek public’s assistance locating missing woman

Kari-Ann Welch was last seen leaving her Williams Lake residence about two weeks ago

Williams Lake RCMP hoping to locate stolen motorbike

The 1992 Honda VFR 750 went missing April 18, 2020

Williams Lake pickleball players aim to net permanent courts in the city

Club suggests at Kiwanis Park tennis courts, City staff will pursue options

FOREST INK: Douglas fir forests fight back from fir bark beetles, defoliating insects, wildfires

Douglas fir forests continue to be attacked by fir bark beetles

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

Former B.C. Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Most Read