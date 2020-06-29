Williams Lake city council to determine future of collapsed cow boss statue

Public works is asking if should be replaced or not

The cow boss statue stands in its original form, prior to its removal two weeks ago, overlooking the Williams Lake Stampede. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

After determining the cow boss statue above the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds most likely fell over because it was rotting, public works is asking city council to decide how to move forward.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, June 30, council will decide if the statue should be replaced using 2020 funds, replaced using 2021 funds or not replaced at all.

In a report to council, public works manager Patrick Mahood said the statue is made from laminated dimensional lumber that has experienced water infiltration over time, leading to the rot.

“An early estimate of replacement cost is $20,000,” Mahood noted, adding ongoing maintenance for paint and repairs of all three existing wooden statues is estimated at an average $1,000 a year.

The City’s director of municipal services Gary Muraca said no witnesses came forward to say they saw the statue fall over, but many saw it leaning.

“We had noticed it was rotting and getting worse and worse,” he added.

Created approximately 15 years ago by carver Ken Sheen, the statues were recently repainted by local muralist Dwayne Davis.

