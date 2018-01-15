Cow boss statue slated for repairs

The City of Williams Lake will commission carver Ken Sheen to fix his cow boss statue.

The City of Williams Lake will commission carver Ken Sheen to fix his cow boss statue at the intersection of Oliver Street and Eighth Avenue after one of its horns was broken off this past fall. Sheen said it’s frustrating as several of his carvings have been vandalized multiple times over the years. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Sheen said it’s frustrating as several of his carvings have been vandalized multiple times over the years.

“What’s that? Five or six times now? Every one of them has been vandalized at one time or another. It’s really frustrating. I just don’t know what to say at this point.”