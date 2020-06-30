Williams Lake city councillor Marnie Brenner, along with members of council and staff, have accepted an invitation from elders at the First Nations community of Esk’et to attend a sweat on July 7, 2020.(Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city council, staff to attend sweat hosted by Esk’et elders

Coun. Brenner received the invitation from Irene and Freddie Johnson, her adopted family

Williams Lake city council and some staff members will be attending a sweat hosted in the First Nations community of Esk’et (Alkali Lake) on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

During the regular meeting Tuesday, June 30, Coun. Marnie Brenner said following the June 16 city council meeting where comments were made regarding residential schools she was invited by Irene and Freddie Johnson to partake in a sweat.

“They are part of the family that I was adopted into a few years back and the invitation has now been extended to all of council and staff,” Brenner said of the Johnsons, noting councillors and staff are also welcome to bring their family members.

Read more: Graduates celebrated at Esk’etemc First Nation with outdoor community celebration

She described it as an opportunity for Esk’et elders and community members to share their healing journey as residential school survivors with herself and the others.

There will be education, the sharing of stories and people can try out the sweat, although they will not go through the full experience, she explained.

“It opens up the door for us to engage with other communities,” Brenner said. “My experience and growth as an Indigenous woman is because of my experience at Alkali. I hold that community very dear and welcome this opportunity.”

All members of council voted in favour of attending.

The visit will replace the committee of the whole meeting scheduled for that night.

After the meeting Brenner told the Tribune she believes the experience will be positive.

“Irene and Freddie and the Johnson family have been really supportive and reached out. I’m excited that council is doing this. I don’t know if it’s happened before.”

Read more: Esk’etemc store and café slated for renovations starting mid-May


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

IndigenousWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Just Posted

Significant rain in the forecast for some areas of Cariboo-Chilcotin

Major river system flows expected to increase if heavy rainfall occurs

Williams Lake city council, staff to attend sweat hosted by Esk’et elders

Coun. Brenner received the invitation from Irene and Freddie Johnson, her adopted family

City invites community to celebrate Canada Day with unique parade, flyover

Events include three separate processions, and a flyover

Special weather statement in effect for Quesnel and Williams Lake

Environment Canada says 20 to 40 mm of rain is possible through Thursday

Developer asking for drive-thru restaurant zoning in Williams Lake at former Shell, Quiznos site

The derelict site has been unused for seven years

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Most Read