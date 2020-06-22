The ceremony was closed with honor song and dance by Dallas George Jr. and Sierra George. (photo submitted)

Graduates celebrated at Esk’etemc First Nation with outdoor community celebration

The event included a parade and dinner by the campfire

A B.C. First Nation south of Williams Lake honoured its 2020 high school and post-secondary graduates with a community parade and celebration.

Graduates rode in decorated vehicles and paraded around Eske’t where community members proudly cheered and waved late this past Tuesday afternoon said Esk’etemc First Nation education coordinator, Irene Johnson.

They then gathered at the lawn of Sxoxomic School for speeches and gift presentations before sitting around a fire pit and enjoying a meal prepared by Esket Cafe staff.

Read More: Reverse graduation parade gets green light from Williams Lake city council

Third year nursing student at Thompson Rivers University, Tahnyea Robbins served as keynote speaker, and shared her experience and offered support to the students who received financial awards.

Hand drums made by Fred Johnson and staff of Letwilc Wellness Centre as well as beaded drum sticks by local resident Lucy Dick were gifted to the students.

Presentations were also made by Johnson and education director Jenessa Loewen as well as Esk’etemc Chief and Council.

“We closed with honor song and dance by Dallas George Jr. and Sierra George,” she said. “This song and dance was a blessing for all the graduates.

Grade 12 graduates from Esket (Alkali Lake) include Zoe Paul, Brandon Dan, Dez Johnson, Leone Johnson, Isiaah Robbins, Demitrius George, Kristyna Stanislaus, Rowen Chelsea, Zachary Chelsea, Courtney Johnson and Tracer Weingart.

Read More: COVID-19: B.C. universities opt out of in-person spring graduation ceremonies

Graduating from post-secondary studies are Martina Evans (Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UNBC), Sandra Weser (Bachelor of Social Work from TRU), Sidney Paul (Master of Arts in Exercise and Health Sciences), Myrle Johnson, (Bachelor of General Studies and Early Childhood Educator from TRU), Elektra Johnson (Make-up Artistry Diploma) and Floyd Dick (Language Teacher Program).

Johnson said honourable mentions included Sara L Harding (Paneena) who completed her Masters and is moving to her Doctorate Degree in Natural Resources and Environmental Studies at UNBC and Valerie Johnson who got her Diploma and is moving forward to her Bachelor of Education Program at UBC.

B.C. will be celebrating thousands of graduates, including 61,000 Grade 12 graduates, this year.

hr width=“75%”>

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First NationsGraduation 2020Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
COVID-19 might speed up, not slow down transit use: advocates

Just Posted

Graduates celebrated at Esk’etemc First Nation with outdoor community celebration

The event included a parade and dinner by the campfire

Williams Lake selected as one of five B.C. communities offered ‘I Want to Help’ volunteer program for students

“The possibilities are pretty endless of what they could do,” Wilson said

Mark Kopp opens new art gallery in Williams Lake

An official opening is slated for July 11

RANCH MUSINGS: The rush that is spring in the north

Sometimes this column is full of dry facts and technical matters to do with agriculture and ranching

Indigenous Peoples Day to go virtual Sunday in Williams Lake

Celebrations will be streamed on Facebook

‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

B.C. recorded record-breaking number of fatal overdoses in May

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19 might speed up, not slow down transit use: advocates

Some say post-pandemic times are the perfect moment to improve on basics

UBC Board of Governors chair resigns after ‘liking’ anti-protest tweets

Korenberg liked a tweet comparing Black Lives Matter, anti-fascists to the “paramilitary wings” of Hitler, Mussolini

Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

Second time in two years the road has closed

B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Men’s and women’s soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball will not compete until 2021

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

People all around Canada are finding new ways to celebrate this year

Masks, social distancing make communication harder for those with hearing loss

Face shields, masks with clear centre marketed to help people who rely on lip reading

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Most Read