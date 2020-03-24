Williams Lake city council meeting closed to public, attendance possible through livestream

The regular meeting Tuesday, March 24, will be closed to the public

While Williams Lake city hall remains closed, residents are encouraged to watch the livestream of the regular council meeting Tuesday, March 24 beginning at 6 p.m. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

If you’ve ever wanted to attend a city council meeting but haven’t had the time, there’s an opportunity to do so in Williams Lake tonight from the comfort of your home home.

With the COVID-19 pandemic unfolding, the City has determined to hold its regular meeting, but the public will only be able to view it through a livestream.

Tuning in is possible through the City’s website www.williamslake.ca, click on “Council Meetings Portal” then click on the livestream button.

Future council meetings will be scheduled on a as-needed basis and will be conducted mainly through teleconferencing with livestreaming provided wherever possible, said the City’s corporate engagement officer Guillermo Angel in a press release issued Monday as up until then the City had anticipating allowing public to attend meetings.

Items on tonight’s meeting agenda include some development permit applications, awarding a contract for a new fire ladder truck and a one ton pickup truck.

Council will receive a child care needs assessment and action plan from the economic development officer, a nomination to name a new street ‘Moleschi’ and a proposal for additional cost-sharing to support park maintenance.

The five-year financial plan bylaw will be presented for adoption, a letter from the United Steelworkers Local 1-2017 in a letter is asking for April 28, 2020 to be declared a “Day of Mourning,” and an in-camera report for approval of Margaret Doering, Alisa Watts and Monique Goward as appointed members of the City’s Acceessibility Advisory Committee is being presented.

The Tribune will be watching the livestream.

