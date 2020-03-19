City hall is now closed in Williams Lake, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City hall closed in Williams Lake because of concerns around COVID-19

Services residents rely on will continue to operate

City Hall is closed in Williams Lake until further notice.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of our staff and the public, we have taken a proactive step in line with the recommendations of the provincial health officer,” said Milo MacDonald, chief administrative officer, in a press release issued Thursday.

“I would like the public to feel assured that services that residents rely on will continue to operate, and we have the required staff to maintain these services on duty.”

MacDonald said the City understands the inconvenience the closure of City Hall make create, but asked for the public’s understanding as the City works to limit the effect that COVID-19 could have on the community.

Read more: MAYOR: There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Williams Lake

The City’s public works offices and fire hall are closed to the public and as announced on Tuesday, the Cariboo Memorial Complex is closed until further notice.

Williams Lake Regional Airport is still operating but all passengers are advised to check flight statuses with their airline.

BC Transit Services are still running as Thursday, March 19 and have upped to a level two cleaning which sees the buses cleaned daily and disinfected. For public transit-related inquiries, please contact 250.398.7812 or visit https://www.bctransit.com/contact.

As the City continues to provide service, anyone requiring assistance from City Hall is asked to call or e-mail the appropriate department listed below, and support will be given over the phone or electronically where possible.

– Airport: 250.989.4713 or airport@williamslake.ca

– Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex: 250.398.7665 or communityservices@williamslake.ca

– Corporate Services: 250.392.1772 or corporateservices@williamslake.ca

– Financial Services: 250.392.2311 or finance@williamslake.ca

– Planning/Business License/Engineering: 250.392.1765 or development@williamslake.ca

– Bylaw Enforcement: 250.392.2311 or http://williamslake.ca/270/Bylaw-Services

– Municipal Services: 250.392.1784 or publicworks@williamslake.ca

– Building Inspection: 250.392.1765 or buildinginspections@williamslake.ca

– General Inquiries: 250.392.2311

Read more: 45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231


news@wltribune.com
Williams Lake

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.
B.C. Teachers' Federation says teachers will return to work after spring break

