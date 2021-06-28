Cariboo Community Church in Williams Lake will be open this week to provide a temporary cooling shelter during the day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Community Church in Williams Lake will be open this week to provide a temporary cooling shelter during the day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake downtown church opens doors as temporary daytime cooling shelter

Salvation Army drop-in centre also upon until 3 p.m., Monday to Friday

Temporary reprieve from the heat is being provided for vulnerable people at a church in downtown Williams Lake.

Cariboo Community Church on Oliver Street will be open as a cooling shelter from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, and Tuesday, June 29 and on Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1 from noon to 3 p.m.

Paul Lomavatu, who pastors the church alongside Ted Veal, said one of the church’s members contacted the city offering the space as a cooling shelter.

“The city will be providing water and will will see if we get children here then we will provide some activities,” he told the Tribune.

He said COVID-19 restrictions will be in place and asked that they be followed.

Read more: Persisting heat wave breaks temperature records for Williams Lake

Breakfast and lunch is being provided at the Salvation Army and on Wednesday, June 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Salvation Army will be hosting a second community barbecue at Boitanio Park.

“We will be serving cold water, pop, freezies, hamburgers and chips,” said Salvation Army Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach, noting more than 230 people attended a similar event in June.

The drop-in centre at the Salvation Army is also open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, Monday to Friday.

Read more: Salvation Army hosting community barbecue in Williams Lake


