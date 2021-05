The Salvation Army is using its Community Response Unit truck to serve hamburgers for a community barbecue Thursday, May 20 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Salvation Army in Williams Lake is hosting a community barbecue in Boitanio Park Thursday, May 20.

Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach, said they will be there until 3 p.m. and the event is open to the entire community.

Masks and social distancing are required.

