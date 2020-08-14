Williams Lake Chief Administrative Officer Milo MacDonald seen here giving an update during the 2017 wildfires, is leaving his position Sept. 4, 2020 and has accepted a CAO position in Fort St. John. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)

Williams Lake CAO departing for a job in Fort St. John

Milo MacDonald’s last day with the City is Sept. 4, 2020

Williams Lake’s chief administrative officer (CAO) Milo MacDonald is leaving his job for a CAO position in Fort St. John.

His last day of work at the City will be Sept. 4, 2020.

“Milo has provided council and staff with dedicated leadership since he took on his position,” said Mayor Walt Cobb in a news release.

“We will miss his approachable, calm manner and his in-depth knowledge of policing issues in particular. Although I am disappointed, I wish him all the best in his new challenges.”

Following a 20-year career with the RCMP, culminating in a return to Williams Lake as the inspector, MacDonald left policing to work for the City in 2016.

“What I am most proud of during my time at the City is the strong team we have built,” MacDonald said. “I have enjoyed working with council and staff to move the City forward, and have no doubt that great things will continue at the City of Williams Lake.”

While he and his wife Lori, and their two sons are sad to leave the place they have called home for many years, they are looking forward to returning to Fort St. John, where MacDonald served as an RCMP for a decade.

Read more: Insp. Milo MacDonald Williams Lake’s new CAO


news@wltribune.com
Williams Lake

