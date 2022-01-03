Williams Lake business hit by thieves two times in last three days

Sandtronic Business Systems Ltd. have taken to social media to spread the word

Sandtronic Business Systems Ltd. has been broken into twice so far in the 2022. (Photo submitted)

A Williams Lake business has been targetted by thieves twice already in 2022, and it’s only the third day of the New Year.

This time the break-in occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 3.

Another window was broken and two computers valued at about $550 were taken.

The business also has to absorb the cost of the broken windows.

Sandtronic asks if you have any information on this, please contact them on Facebook or contact the RCMP with reference to case number 22-41.

The products taken were a Lenovo 24” monitor and a Lenovo 27” monitor.

On Jan. 1 Sandtronic had about $6,000 worth of computer products stolen.

