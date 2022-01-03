Sandtronic Business Systems Ltd. has been broken into twice so far in the 2022. (Photo submitted)

Sandtronic Business Systems Ltd. has been broken into twice so far in the 2022. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake business hit by thieves two times in last three days

Sandtronic Business Systems Ltd. have taken to social media to spread the word

A Williams Lake business has been targetted by thieves twice already in 2022, and it’s only the third day of the New Year.

This time the break-in occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 3.

Another window was broken and two computers valued at about $550 were taken.

The business also has to absorb the cost of the broken windows.

Sandtronic asks if you have any information on this, please contact them on Facebook or contact the RCMP with reference to case number 22-41.

The products taken were a Lenovo 24” monitor and a Lenovo 27” monitor.

On Jan. 1 Sandtronic had about $6,000 worth of computer products stolen.

Read More: Williams Lake business hopes to recover stolen items after New Year’s Day break in

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
B.C. reports 9,332 new COVID cases over New Year’s weekend

Just Posted

Avitaj Sran is first baby of 2022 was born in Williams Lake Jan. 2. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
It’s a boy: First baby born in Williams Lake in 2022

Sandtronic Business Systems Ltd. has been broken into twice so far in the 2022. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake business hit by thieves two times in last three days

BC Assessment has released 2021 property assessments online. (City of Williams Lake photo)
STICKER SHOCK: BC Assesment property values up significantly in Williams Lake

James Wood had been missing from a West Kelowna neighbourhood since Nov. 8 and his sister is was looking for help to bring him home safely. (Facebook photo)
Missing vulnerable man found dead in West Kelowna