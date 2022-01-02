Williams Lake business hopes to recover stolen items after New Year’s Day break in

A Williams Lake business posted an image of a suspect after their store was broken into New Year’s Day. (Facebook photo)

A Williams Lake business has taken to social media to try and recover $6,000 worth of computer products stolen from their store on the first day of 2022.

“This year is off to a great start with a break and enter at approximately 7 a.m. this morning – January 1st,” Sandtronic posted on their Facebook page.

Stolen from the store were three Microsoft Surface laptops, four 13-inch and two Logitech headsets (G335 Mint and G332 Black).

“He is also on camera at the back of our store trying to get into the company cars. If anyone recognizes this man or has seen our stolen products, please reach out to us directly on Facebook, email to asandberg@sandtronic.ca, or call the police and reference case number 22-8.”

In 2021 Sandtronic, which offers computer repair service as well as products in downtown Williams Lake, was broken into once. There were also multiple thefts during office hours where suspects made off with valuable products.

