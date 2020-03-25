Williams Lake and Wildwood fire departments attend fire Wednesday afternoon

Crews stopped a grass fire from damaging a home, after the fire got under the deck

The RCMP, Williams Lake Fire Department and Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department attended a fire just north of Williams Lake Wednesday afternoon. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Thanks to the quick response of the Williams Lake and Wildwood fire departments a grass fire that got too close to a trailer was extinguished north of the lakecity Wednesday afternoon.

Williams Lake Fire Dept.’s deputy chief Rob Warnock said the call came in about 2:35 p.m. from a homeowner who had been burning grass.

“He’d finished and didn’t realize that some had got under his deck and the trailer part itself,” Warnock said. “There was some smoke inside and we had to tear apart some underskirting, but no other damage.”

Warnock used the incident to remind residents to make sure they have adequate hoses, especially in areas outside the city.

“They are not allowed to burn within the city boundaries, but they are allowed to outside the City,” Warnock added.

Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department was called in as well because whenever there is a structure fire, the WLFD either calls Wildwood or 150 Mile for extra tender support.

“It was actually the first run for our new tender so we had both of our tenders going here. We just got it about a month ago and it was just put into service.”



