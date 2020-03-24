Williams Lake residents asked not to conduct open burning as COVID-19 unfolds

City wants to ensure emergency responders are available when needed

The City of Williams Lake is asking residents not to conduct any open burning as they continue to monitor how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Williams Lake, and also want to ensure the City’s emergency responders are available when needed.

Should burning be deemed absolutely necessary, the Williams Lake Fire Department reminds residents to refer to Williams Lake Fire Protection And Control Bylaw No. 2189, which includes regulations to help keep our city safe,” said Guillermo Angel, the City’s corporate engagement officer.

City residents cannot start, maintain or allow anyone to start or maintain any open-air fire, except:

Outdoor cooking fires provided the fire is contained in a device or fixture designed specifically for cooking and the fire only burns briquettes

Outdoor fire pits approved by the Fire Chief for use in licensed campgrounds or tourist parks

Factory-made fire pits listed for use in a backyard shall be permitted

• Use of these units shall follow the requirements set out in Schedule “F” below Fires deemed necessary for municipal burning

Schedule “F”

The fire must be contained in a factory manufactured fire pit

The fire pit must be located at least 20 feet from any property lines and buildings and 10 feet from all grass, shrubbery, wood or other combustible material

The fire pit must be located on a level non-combustible surface

The fire pit should have a mesh covering over top

A garden hose or immediate source of water must be at the fire site at all times the fire is lit

The fire must not be ignited or allowed to burn in strong winds

The fire must be attended to and supervised by an adult at all times the fire is lit

The fire must not emit heavy smoke or noxious odours

The fire must be fully extinguished when not used

The fire must not be used to burn residential waste, including yard material, garden waste or debris

The fire must not be used to burn construction waste or demolition debris

Only clean dry wood with a maximum thickness of three inches is permitted to be burned

The fire must be extinguished by 11 p.m.

“We would like to thank our residents for their consideration,” Angel noted.

