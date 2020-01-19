Temperatures rose above 0C Sunday morning in Williams Lake, after a week-long deep freeze blanketed B.C.’s Interior. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake and Cariboo emerge from week-long deep freeze

It feels like short and T-shirt weather as the Cariboo-Chilcotin has emerged from its deep freeze

It feels like short and T-shirt weather as the Cariboo-Chilcotin has emerged from its deep freeze Sunday.

Williams Lake residents awoke to temperatures above zero Sunday morning following a week of sub -20C temperatures — the lowest recorded at -36C in the city. The cold weather snapped caused Environment Canada to issue an extreme weather warning for B.C.’s Interior as temperatures plummeted throughout the province.

As of 9 a.m., the temperature in Williams Lake read 0C.

The warm weather trend, meanwhile, is forecast by Environment Canada to stick around until at least next weekend as the seven-day forecast shows temperature hovering around the 0C mark, with highs above zero, throughout the week. Chances of snow flurries, however, are called for Tuesday and Wednesday.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues extreme weather warning for Williams Lake and B.C. Interior

Motorists are being advised by DriveBC to watch for compact snow, ice and slippery sections as snow accumulation from throughout the week melts due to the rise in the mercury.

DriveBC is currently, as of 9 a.m. Sunday, reporting no major incidents on major Highways in the Cariboo.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thousands gather for Women’s March rallies across the US
Next story
‘Like an ATM’: World’s first biometric opioid-dispensing machine launches in B.C.

Just Posted

Williams Lake and Cariboo emerge from week-long deep freeze

It feels like short and T-shirt weather as the Cariboo-Chilcotin has emerged from its deep freeze

Waste Wise Clothing Swap coming up Wednesday, Jan. 29

These events are held by the CCCS as a way to divert textile waste from landfills into new homes

Photography helps lakecity man heal relationship with Williams Lake

Casey Bennett has used the lakecity to both discover what he’s passionate about and refine his craft

Rotary Club of WL serving the community since 1964

The Rotary Club of WL meets every Wednesday at noon at Mr. Mikes in downtown Williams Lake

CCPL ready to celebrate Literacy Week in Williams lake

A special edition of The Tribune will highlight the importance of all forms of literacy

‘Like an ATM’: World’s first biometric opioid-dispensing machine launches in B.C.

First-of-its-kind dispensing machine unveiled in the Downtown Eastside with hopes of curbing overdose deaths

Canada keeps up pressure amid signs Iran won’t turn over plane’s black boxes

Iran has admitted responsibility for the tragedy

Canucks extend home win streak to 8 with 4-1 triumph over Sharks

Victory lifts Vancouver into top spot in NHL’s Pacific Division

BC Green Party leader visits northern B.C. pipeline protest site

Adam Olsen calls for better relationship between Canada, British Columbia and First Nations

‘Extensive’ work planned at Big Bar landslide ahead of salmon, steelhead migration

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan visited the site of the slide from June

B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

Royal deal clears way for Harry, Meghan part-time Canada move: experts

Keith Roy of the Monarchist League of Canada said the deal is exactly what Harry and Meghan asked for

Horgan cancels event in northern B.C. due to security concerns, says Fraser Lake mayor

The premier will still be visiting the city, but the location and day will not be made public

B.C. landlord sentenced to two years in jail for torching his own rental property

Wei Li was convicted of intentionally lighting his rental property on fire in October 2017

Most Read