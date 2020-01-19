Williams Lake and Cariboo emerge from week-long deep freeze

It feels like short and T-shirt weather as the Cariboo-Chilcotin has emerged from its deep freeze

It feels like short and T-shirt weather as the Cariboo-Chilcotin has emerged from its deep freeze Sunday.

Williams Lake residents awoke to temperatures above zero Sunday morning following a week of sub -20C temperatures — the lowest recorded at -36C in the city. The cold weather snapped caused Environment Canada to issue an extreme weather warning for B.C.’s Interior as temperatures plummeted throughout the province.

As of 9 a.m., the temperature in Williams Lake read 0C.

The warm weather trend, meanwhile, is forecast by Environment Canada to stick around until at least next weekend as the seven-day forecast shows temperature hovering around the 0C mark, with highs above zero, throughout the week. Chances of snow flurries, however, are called for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Motorists are being advised by DriveBC to watch for compact snow, ice and slippery sections as snow accumulation from throughout the week melts due to the rise in the mercury.

DriveBC is currently, as of 9 a.m. Sunday, reporting no major incidents on major Highways in the Cariboo.

