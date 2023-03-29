Williams Lake, 100 Mile students learn new skills at RCMP Youth Academy

Student from Williams Lake and 100 Mile House enrolled in the RCMP Youth Academy held in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted) Time was spent in the classroom during the RCMP Youth Academy. (Photo submitted) Students also learned from other emergency responders during the RCMP Youth Academy. (Photo submitted) Youth from Williams Lake and 100 Mile House attended an RCMP Youth Academy in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted) 2023 RCMP Youth Academy in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted) Students learn from the dog handler during the 2023 RCMP Youth Academy in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted) 2023 RCMP Youth Academy held in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted) Outdoor classroom at the 2023 RCMP Youth Academy held in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

Over spring break 17 students – 13 from Lake City Secondary and four from Peter Skene Ogden joined local RCMP officers to take part in a mini training camp.

While their training lasted only five days, each cadet was pushed to explore the limits of their physical and psychological fitness, said Nikki Berreth, one of the School District 27 Career Programs staff who helped organize the camp.

“Their days began at 6 a.m. with rigorous workouts, including a five-km run to TRU and back, and an inspection. If they weren’t meticulous in tidying and organizing their dorms, their beds could be overturned and they would start over again. Luckily, this didn’t happen often.”

Berreth said between breakfast and dinner, the cadets learned about ethics, criminal code, arrests and martial arts. They walked through challenging scenarios involving a B&E foot chase, a domestic disturbance, and a suspicious vehicle.

After dinner, they ran marching drills and participated in more dramatic scenarios, such as a multi-vehicle collision.

On the last day, after their graduation ceremony the students were remarking on the great food and the pride they felt in themselves for conquering their fears and completing the RCMP Youth Academy, Berreth said.

“Thanks to the great efforts of Cpl. Bentley Bouchard and her team, a number of our cadets are considering a future as an RCMP officer.”

Horsefly resident Ronald Wilson, 16, described the academy as a “once in a life-time” opportunity.

“It really opened my eyes,” he told the Tribune. “Over the five days everybody got closer like a good community.”

For quite a few years Ronald has been thinking he would like to go into law enforcement which is why he signed up.

His favorite aspect were the scenarios they went through, especially with the conservation officers because that is where he thinks he would like to work in the future.

The academy helped with his confidence a lot, he added.

“I was able to take some leadership, learning how to take charge in an emergency situation.”

A Grade 11 student, Ronald is also busy working in the community of Horsefly at the gas station and doing manual labour for local residents.

With files from Nikki Berreth

