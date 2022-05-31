The BC RCMP Indigenous Policing Services and Sxoxomic Community School are hosting a mini Youth Academy Tuesday, May 31 at Esketemc. (file image)

RCMP, Sxoxmic School hosting RCMP mini youth academy at Esk’etemc May 31

Students from Sxoxomic, Dog Creek, Rosie Seymour schools to participate

Youth at Esk’etemc south of Williams Lake and visitors from two other schools are participating in an RCMP Mini Youth Academy, Tuesday May 31.

The BC RCMP Indigenous Policing Services and Sxoxomic Community School are hosting the academy for students from Sxoxomic, Dog Creek Elementary and Rosie Seymour Elementary.

Over the four hours of the event, the students will learn physical fitness, uniform and equipment, basic investigation, forensic investigations and basic marching.

Depending on availability, they could see a police dog demonstration, a police helicopter demonstration and an emergency response team demonstration.


