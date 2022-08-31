Walt Cobb will seek re-election as mayor of Williams Lake

Williams Lake mayor Walt Cobb has officially confirmed he plans to run for mayor in the upcoming local government election. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake mayor Walt Cobb has officially confirmed what he has been saying all along.

He plans to run for mayor in the upcoming Oct. 15 local government election.

After being mayor for two terms in a row, Cobb said he wants to continue to lead the community.

“I’m raring to go,” he told the Tribune Wednesday. “I’m feeling fine and anxious to get on with it.”

While he doesn’t enjoy some of the aspects of campaigning, mainly the mud-slinging, he said he does like getting out into the community and meeting with people.

If re-elected he thinks his toughest challenge will be keeping stability with all the changes that are going on in the world.

“We’ve been through fires, floods and COVID and done OK. I want to continue to lead us through adversity when it arises,” he said.

Cobb filed his nomination papers on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at city hall and announced his candidacy afterwards in a news release.

“Over the past eight years, we as a council have, managed the finances of the city in such a way that we are able to provide some of the finer things that we all need to make Williams Lake an even better place to “work, play, live and invest” as is the Williams Lake Chamber of Commerce slogan,” he noted in the release.

His list of priorities include community safety, health care, housing, roads, water and sewer upgrades, he said.

During the campaign Cobb will have a Re-elect Mayor Walt Cobb Facebook page where he will share some of his accomplishments and goals for the upcoming term.

He will pick a different topic each time and elaborate on what has been done and next steps.

Cobb has lived in Williams Lake since 1955.

His father Fred was a logger who moved the family to the Cariboo for work.

He was first elected to city council as an alderman in 1980, staying on until he was elected as mayor in 1990. After he was defeated as mayor in the 1996 election, he ran for the BC Liberal Party and was MLA from 2001 to 2005.

In 2014 he ran for mayor and was elected, followed by a consecutive win in 2018.

During a previous interview, Cobb said Williams Lake is his home and he never found the need to go anywhere else.

READ MORE: Joan Flaspohler announces she’s running for Williams Lake city council

READ MORE: Surinderpal Rathor to run for mayor of Williams Lake in 2022 election



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Election 2022City HallWilliams Lake