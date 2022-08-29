Joan Flaspohler announces she’s running for Williams Lake city council

Joan Flaspohler said she retired from the fire hall Friday because she is running for city council in the upcoming local government election. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

After almost 27 years working for the city of Williams Lake, Joan Flaspohler said she gave up her position as deputy fire chief to run for city council in the upcoming local government election.

She announced her intention on Facebook Sunday and told the Tribune she thinks the community is ready for some progress.

“I feel that in my almost 30 years working for this municipality – I am born and raised here – it was good a change for me to make. I think I will bring a lot to the table because I have been involved with local government for as long as I have.”

Entering politics was not something she always wanted to do, but felt more recently it was something she was going to have to do.

“Every time I was asking ‘yes or no?’ I kept getting drawn back because I think I can bring some positive perspective to this community so that we can advance.”

Her hope is to create a community and a city that people are proud of.

“Generations are changing, perspectives are changing and expectations are changing of what a community can give and a municipality can be part of promoting and I think we are falling behind.”

Her last day at the Williams Lake Fire Department, where she worked 23 years, was Friday, Aug. 26.

“This year, in December, would have been my earliest possible retirement date and I decided that I wanted to run for this election, but unfortunately I cannot run being a local government employee. I would have had to request a leave of absence and I made a decision that I want the community to understand that I am very serious about this.”

She made the decision to resign so she can be totally invested in trying to become a local official for the city and make the community better.

Flaspohler said she is on social media through Facebook and Instagram if people want to search for what she stands for.

The public can also email her through electjflaspohler@gmail.com.

“I would be happy to receive feedback from the community on how they want to see things and what we can do moving forward and assist me in my campaign so we can get ahead,” she said.

