Violent attack with baseball bat downtown leaves one man with serious injuries:RCMP

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for public assistance following a violent attack downtown Friday morning.

Const. Jordan Gelowitz said at approximately 6:45 a.m. a man was hit in the face with a baseball bat near the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Oliver Street.

READ MORE: Police name second suspect, lay kidnapping and attempted murder charges in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incidents

“The victim received serious injuries and is receiving medical care,” Gelowitz said.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident or other possible related suspicious activity in the area to please call Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime stoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestopppers.com.

