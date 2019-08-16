Police name second suspect, lay kidnapping and attempted murder charges in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incidents

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Drynock of Deep Creek. (Photo submitted)
Rudy Johnson Bridge, 25 kilometres north of Williams Lake, was closed for several hours Friday, Aug. 9. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo
Richard Irvine James Duncan, Jr., also known as ‘Savage,’ was the victim of a shooting in Williams Lake Aug. 6. (Photo submitted)
RCMP said Branton Regner has not been seen since August 9, 2019 following an incident on the Rudy Johnson bridge. (Photo submitted)
Jayson Gilbert was arrested Saturday, Aug. 10. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping in relation to the incident at Rudy Johnson Bridge. (Facebook photo)

More charges have been laid, and another suspect has been named – but not apprehended – in connection with the incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge Aug. 9.

Williams Lake RCMP said new two counts of kidnapping have been laid against Jayson Gilbert. Gilbert is in custody and already facing two counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge.

Williams Lake RCMP said they continue to investigate the Rudy Johnson Bridge incident and the homicide of Richard ‘Savage’ Duncan Aug. 6 in Williams Lake, which are believed to be connected.

RELATED: Links probable between homicide, missing persons investigation in Williams Lake

Police are also continuing their efforts to locate Branton Regner. Regner was deemed missing following the Rudy Johnson Bridge incident Aug. 9.

“A search of the Fraser River was suspended on Thursday evening and further searches may be conducted in the future.”

These two investigations remain active and ongoing said North District Major Crime investigator Corporal Matt MacLeod We are now reaching out to the public to help us locate another suspect, Michael Drynock.

Michael Drynock, 23 of Deep Creek, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping with regards to the incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and the police are seeking the public’s assistance in providing any information on Drynock’s current whereabouts. Drynock is considered dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him and call the local RCMP detachment immediately.

If you have any information about Regner, Drynock or their activities leading up to August 9, 2019, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477

Most Read