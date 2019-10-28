Fall colours speckle the landscape at and around Scout Island Nature Centre in Williams Lake Sunday afternoon. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Typical fall weather in week’s forecast as Halloween night approaches

Thursday, youth in Williams Lake and the surrounding areas will be wise to don some warm clothing

Williams Lake and Cariboo residents should expect mild, steady temperatures to hold throughout the week as Halloween night approaches this Thursday.

Monday’s forecast shows clear skies with highs of 0C and winds gusting to 60 kilometres per hour by late morning. The day’s clear skies will make way for subzero temperatures, however, as Environment Canada is forecasting the temperature to drop to -14C overnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both see highs of 5C by the afternoon, dipping to around -4C overnight.

READ MORE: Showers, cool weather forecast for Cariboo over coming days

On Thursday, Oct. 31, youth in Williams Lake and the surrounding areas will be wise to don some extra, warm clothing as they head out trick or treating where a cloudy high of 5C is forecast during the day, cooling to -3C overnight.

Friday’s weather will bring a mix of sun and cloud where the week’s warmest temperature at 7C is predicted.

Saturday, Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 8C.

