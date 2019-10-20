Showers, cool weather forecast for Cariboo over coming days

Greg Sabatino photo Williams Lake and the surrounding regions experienced some seasonal weather during the Thanksgiving weekend with rain showers, some moderate to cool temperatures and wind, however, as seen here in the Williams Lake River Valley its autumn colours are in full bloom.

Heading into the work week Cariboo residents can expect cool, damp weather with temperatures reaching below freezing overnight.

Environment Canada is forecasting periods of rain or snow on Monday with a high of 5C, followed by warmer temperatures and showers Tuesday at 10C making way for -2C

Wednesday sunshine at 8C, meanwhile, is forecast to be the last of the sunny days throughout the week, with showers called for Thursday and Friday.

Motorists travelling along highways in the Cariboo, meanwhile, are being advised by DriveBC to watch for snowy, or slushy sections in some remote areas.

Highway 20 between Anahim Lake Road and Sawmill Creek Road is noted by DriveBC as having slushy sections, while fog and limited visibility are also playing a role in some parts of Highways 20 and 97.



