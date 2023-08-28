Two nations collaborate on culture, environment at Chilcotin meet-up

Tsilhqot’in and Sami delegation group photo at Teztan Biny (Fish Lake). (Tsilhqot’in National Government photo) Sami Delegation at Xeni Gwet’in’s Traditional Village. (Tsilhqot’in National Government photo)

Sami community leaders from northern Sweden came to Tŝilhqot’in territory to exchange environmental and cultural knowledge this month.

The meeting was aimed at supporting Swedish reindeer herding communities and others who are concerned about the threat posed by development of a copper mine.

“For decades the Tŝilhqot’in fought off an open-pit mine proposal that would have brought devastation to our lands, waters, sacred sites and people. Today, our allies, the Sámi face a similar battle at home with the proposal of a mine in their territory without their consent. There is no justification for mining projects that have such damaging impacts on Indigenous lands and cultures. We stand with our friends and call on the Swedish government, to revoke the permit,” stated Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Joe Alphonse, O.B.C, LL.D. (hon.). Tribal Chair, Tŝilhqot’in National Government in a release.

The Tŝilhqot’in Nation welcomed the Sámi communities of Duorpun, and Gällivare Skogssameby/Gällivare Sami forest reindeer herding community, as well as members of the Sámi villages of Sirges and Luokta Mavas, the mayor of the Jokkmokk municipality, representatives from Ájtte – the Swedish Mountain and Sámi Museum in Jokkmokk, the former President of the Sámi Parliament in Sweden, professors from the University of Northern British Columbia, and a representative from the Canadian Commission for UNESCO.

The two nations found lots of common ground and opportunities to learn from each other. The Tŝilhqot’in shared their history and sacred sites, their victory in Canada’s court system being the first and only Indigenous nation in Canada to obtain a court declaration of Aboriginal Title (Tsilhqot’in Nation v. British Columbia), their successful struggle to protect Teztan Biny (Fish Lake) from the New Prosperity mine proposal, and the impacts of the Gibraltar Mine – Canada’s second largest copper mine.

“There is an urgent need to protect, revitalize and promote Indigenous languages around the world, and our nations have agreed to initiate a long-term youth and cultural exchange. Protecting Indigenous culture and livelihoods require peace building, effective governance, environmental protection and safeguarding of Indigenous rights,” stated Jonas Parfa, Chief of Tuorpon, a reindeer-herder community in Sweden.

The Sámi shared their culture including duodji and jojk, the impacts from Aitik – Europe’s largest copper mine, their struggles to protect their reindeer herds and lands from the proposed Gállok Mine, and the lessons they have learned from operating a Sámi museum for over three decades.

The exchange furthered the work of the United Nations’ Decade of Indigenous Languages, and a common thread for the week was how Indigenous values are expressed in Tŝilhqot’in and Sámi languages and culture, and the lessons that language and culture have for all peoples about sustainability.

The nations have committed to continuing to further their cooperation, learning and exchange, including developing a letter of understanding to more formally express their relationship, opportunities for future youth exchanges, and the support of the Tŝilhqot’in Nation to the Sámi communities of Jåhkågasska, Duorpun and Sirges as they oppose the Gállok Mine proposal.

READ MORE: Tsilhqot’in National Government calls for halt on mining exploration west of Williams Lake

READ MORE: Premier, ministers meet with Tsilhqot’in National Government on title lands

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChilcotinFirst NationsWilliams Lake