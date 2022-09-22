One of the guest cabins at the Nemiah Valley Lodge after extensive renovations. (Ruth Lloyd - Williams Lake Tribune)

One of the guest cabins at the Nemiah Valley Lodge after extensive renovations. (Ruth Lloyd - Williams Lake Tribune)

Premier, ministers meet with Tsilhotin National Government on title lands

The provincial government team flew to Nemiah Valley Lodge Wednesday

Premier John Horgan and several cabinet ministers are meeting with the Tsilhqot’in National Government (TNG) in Nemiah Valley this week as part of ongoing negotiation agreement talks.

Ever since the nation won its historic rights and title case in 2014, there have been talks with provincial and federal levels of government to determine how to move forward.

TNG tribal chair Chief Joe Alphonse said the meetings are taking place at Nemiah Valley Lodge, which Xeni Gwet’in First Nation purchased in 2019.

“Everyone is excited because we are actually meeting in person,” he told the Tribune Thursday morning in advance of the day’s meetings. “Because of COVID we have only been talking through letters and Zoom.”

He said visiting ministers and the premier flew directly to the lodge on Wednesday and are staying there.

Items up for discussion include social issues, the ministry of children and family development, tribal policing and the declining moose population crisis.

“We want to address over-hunting that has been happening,” Alphonse said. “We want co-management right across the board.”


